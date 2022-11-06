Several Congress leaders from Puducherry joined the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” spearheaded by Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi in Telangana. The group included Puducherry Pradhan Congress Committee chief A.V. Subramanian, former Ministers M. Kandasamy, M.O.H.F Shahjahan and government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman. A few Congress leaders from here had earlier joined Mr. Gandhi when he launched his yatra from Kanniyakumari on September 7.
Congress leaders from Union Territory join yatra in Telangana
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.