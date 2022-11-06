Congress leaders from Union Territory join yatra in Telangana

Several Congress leaders from Puducherry joined the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” spearheaded by Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi in Telangana. The group included Puducherry Pradhan Congress Committee chief A.V. Subramanian, former Ministers M. Kandasamy, M.O.H.F Shahjahan and government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman. A few Congress leaders from here had earlier joined Mr. Gandhi when he launched his yatra from Kanniyakumari on September 7.