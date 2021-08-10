Congress holds rally in Puducherry to commemorate 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement

PUDUCHERRY

10 August 2021 04:05 IST

Congress workers on Monday took out a bicycle rally in the town to mark the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

The rally led by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, chief of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) A.V. Subramanian and party legislator Vaidhyanathan, started from PCC office.

During the rally, they garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu K. Kamaraj.

Mr. Narayasamy said the Quit India Movement was the turning point in the history of country’s freedom struggle. He also highlighted the contribution of Congress leaders in the freedom movement.