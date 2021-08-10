Puducherry

Congress holds rally in Puducherry to commemorate 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement

Congress workers on Monday took out a bicycle rally in the town to mark the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

The rally led by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, chief of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) A.V. Subramanian and party legislator Vaidhyanathan, started from PCC office.

During the rally, they garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu K. Kamaraj.

Mr. Narayasamy said the Quit India Movement was the turning point in the history of country’s freedom struggle. He also highlighted the contribution of Congress leaders in the freedom movement.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 4:05:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/congress-holds-rally-in-puducherry-to-commemorate-79th-anniversary-of-the-quit-india-movement/article35825663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY