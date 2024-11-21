Congress hits out at BJP for hosting event for son of lottery baron under ED radar

The Congress has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for the event hosted by its legislators in Puducherry with the son of lottery baron Santiago Martin as the chief guest.

Addressing a press conference, former Chief Minister and Congress leader V. Narayanasamy said the BJP leadership should state whether its party legislator A. John Kumar was authorised to host the event involving Martin’s son, Jose Charles Martin, in Kamaraj Nagar constituency, last Sunday.

Santiago Martin was being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. When the event was held in Puducherry, the ED was searching the business establishments of the ‘lottery king’ in other States. The event at Kamaraj Nagar was attended by three BJP legislators and the three Independents supporting the party in the Puducherry Assembly. The legislators should clarify the stand on their association with the BJP as there were reports that they intended to float a new party, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

“The BJP national and local leaders should explain whether the event was held with their permission. A BJP legislator while speaking at the event has offered the Kamaraj Nagar seat to Jose Charles Martin. The MLAs should explain their connection with the lottery baron and his son. The legislators have brought disrepute to the entire political class in Puducherry with their conduct. They should understand that people of Puducherry have rejected the influence of money power in the last Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Scientific corruption

The Congress leader has also accused the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry of indulging in scientific corruption, particularly in the construction of new bus stand and housing tenements, and execution of underground sewage work. Stating that he has records to show that the tender amount of ₹29 crore for the construction of bus stand at Marimalaiadigal Salai and ₹45 crore for building tenements at Kumaragurupallam were inflated figures, the former Chief Minister said the actual money spent for the project was much less.

To buttress his argument, the Congress leader said around 219 tenements, each spread over 370 square feet, were constructed in Vazhakulam at a cost of ₹20 crore. However, the tenements numbering 220, with each flat measuring 400 sq. ft., at Kumaragurupallam, were tendered for ₹45 crore. The tenements at Kumaragurupallam were constructed with new technology, thereby giving room to bringing down the construction cost, he said.

“We (Congress) are going to write to Union Home Minister and Finance Minister as the projects had been taken up under Smart City Mission. The Congress party has accused the Puducherry Cabinet and officials of indulging in scientific corruption in the implementation of schemes,” he said.

The former Chief Minister also flayed the Puducherry government for adopting a favourable stand towards privatisation of the Electricity Department. The government is taking all steps to handover the power distribution network to a business house, he added.

