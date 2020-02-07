Congress government a “complete failure” says Puducherry Opposition leader

Terming the tenure of the ruling Congress a “complete failure”, Opposition leader and founder president of All India N. R Congress, N. Rangasamy on Friday said Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy was constantly engaged in a war of words with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi only to hide his government’s failure to deliver on electoral promises.

Addressing his supporters during the party’s foundation day celebrations, Mr. Rangasamy said the Chief Minister should show administrative acumen to function within the powers enshrined in the Union Territories Act rather than trying to finding fault with Ms. Bedi and Centre.

“I ran a government without any issues though a different dispensation was ruling at the Centre. There was a Lt Governor in Puducherry even then. I didn’t engage in a day-to-day fight with the Lt Governor. Now, it is only open fight and court battles. UT is in a shambles,” the former Chief Minister said.

Coming down heavily on the ruling front for closing down society-run outlets including fuel stations, the AINRC chief said a deliberate attempt was being made to sell some of the units after winding down operations for some time. The AINRC government gave permission to Puducherry Agro Products, Food and Civil Supplies Corporation to run bars with the aim to provide jobs to people. But now the bars were being closed rendering people jobless.

On the Cabinet decision to open casinos, Mr. Rangasamy said it was wrong to even to think of starting gambling centres as a source for revenue generation. “All these decisions are done to benefit a few individuals. The party will oppose the move to close down mills, society run institutions and open casinos,” he said.

Exuding confidence in winning the 2021 Assembly elections, he said though the party had failed to retain power in the last polls its performance was not bad given the fact that the party contested the polls alone. “We will decide on alliance formation during the time of next Assembly elections,” he added. The AINRC fought the two by-elections and Lok Sabha polls in alliance with AIDMK and BJP.