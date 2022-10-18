Congress flays U.T. govt. over milk shortage

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 18, 2022 22:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress on Tuesday flayed the government for the shortage in the supply of milk by the Pondicherry Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Limited, popularly known as Ponlait.

PCC vice-president and former Government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman said it was unfortunate that the people of the Union Territory had to face the milk shortage during the festival season. School students and patients in hospitals were finding it difficult to get adequate supply, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The NDA had come to power, promising to address the issues facing the people. But they are only adding to their woes. The government should immediately step in to restore normal supply of milk to residents,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app