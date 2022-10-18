Puducherry

Congress flays U.T. govt. over milk shortage

The Congress on Tuesday flayed the government for the shortage in the supply of milk by the Pondicherry Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Limited, popularly known as Ponlait.

PCC vice-president and former Government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman said it was unfortunate that the people of the Union Territory had to face the milk shortage during the festival season. School students and patients in hospitals were finding it difficult to get adequate supply, he said.

“The NDA had come to power, promising to address the issues facing the people. But they are only adding to their woes. The government should immediately step in to restore normal supply of milk to residents,” he said.


Oct 18, 2022

