Congress flays Kejriwal’s arrest, freezing of party accounts

March 23, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Congress has flayed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges.

Puducherry PCC chief and Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha election V. Vaithilingam, who chaired a consultative meeting at the Congress office, said the arrest raised a question mark over the state of democracy in the country.

The meeting passed resolutions condemning the arrest, and slamming the BJP government for freezing the bank accounts of the party over alleged delay in the filing of IT returns.

