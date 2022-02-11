Congress, DMK trying to provoke people: Anbalagan

PUDUCHERRY

11 February 2022 23:46 IST

‘Trying to whip up passions’

AIADMK Puducherry East unit secretary A. Anbalagan has claimed that the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) were trying to “whip up communal passion” over the issue of hijab in the Union Territory.

According to him, leaders of the two parties are trying to provoke the people by making statements on the incident, where a teacher of a government school at Ariyankuppam, had asked a Muslim girl not to wear hijab during school hours.

The government had announced its intention to inquire into the incident. Despite the government’s assurance, the Congress and the DMK leaders are making provocative statements to gain political advantage, he claimed. He felt they are finding fault with the hijab issue as they did not find anything else to criticise the government with.

