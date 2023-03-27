ADVERTISEMENT

Congress, DMK stage walkout from Puducherry Assembly over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha

March 27, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Congress leader in the house M. Vaithianathan raised the issue of Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification, however, BJP MLAs objected, following which Congress and DMK legislators staged a walkout

The Hindu Bureau

Congress members M. Vaithianathan and Ramesh Parambath came to the Puducherry Assembly wearing black shirts as a mark of protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, in Puducherry on Monday  | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

Congress and DMK legislators on Monday staged a walkout from the Puducherry Assembly, to protest the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha.

Just as the zero hour got over, Congress leader in the house M. Vaithianathan raised the issue of the conviction of Mr. Gandhi by a Surat court in a defamation case, and his subsequent disqualification from Parliament. 

ALSO READ
Congress stages protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

BJP legislators led by Home Minister A. Namassivayam opposed the move by the Congress member to raise the issue in the house. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As the BJP MLAs raised an objection, the other Congress member Ramesh Parambath and DMK legislators were on their feet condemning the disqualification of Mr. Gandhi. After a while, Mr. Vaithianathan, along with other members, staged a walkout over the issue. 

On a demand by BJP legislator P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram, Speaker R. Selvam expunged the remarks made by Mr. Vaithianathan and other Opposition members on the entire issue. Earlier in the day, Mr. Vaithianathan and Mr. Parambath came to the house wearing black shirt as a mark of protest against Mr Gandhi’s disqualification. 

Pradesh Congress Committee fast 

Outside the Assembly, the Pradesh Congress Committee organised a day-long fast near Anna Salai on the issue. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and PCC chief A. V Subramanian are attending the fast. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US