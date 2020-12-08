Congress, DMK and Left parties extend support to farmers’ bandh

PUDUCHERRY

08 December 2020 00:21 IST

The units of the Congress, DMK, CPI, CPI (M), VCK and CPI (ML) have extended support to Tuesday’s bandh call given by farmers’ unions against the three new legislations brought by the Centre in the Union Territory.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in a virtual press conference on Monday said the party’s national leadership had already extended support. Congress alliance partners too have extended support to the farmers. “My wishes to the protesting farmers. The party would stand behind the farmers till the Centre withdraws the legislations,” he said.

Recalling the letter written by him to the Prime Minister after the Parliament passed the legislations, the Chief Minister said the new farm laws would destroy the farming sector. The Centre was trying to spread the falsehood that they had provided better prices to farmers than the UPA, he charged.

The Left parties had on Sunday met at the CPI office to discuss the protest strategy during the bandh. Addressing a joint press conference along with the PCC president A. V. Subramanian on Monday, CPI secretary A. M. Saleem said workers belonging to all parties would organise demonstrations at seven places in the Union Territory in support of the farmers' bandh call.