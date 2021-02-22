Congress-DMK alliance to meet again before floor test, says CM

Leaders hold nearly two hours of consultation on strategy to be adopted

The Congress-DMK alliance will announce its course of action when the special session of the Assembly convenes for a floor test to prove the government’s majority on Monday, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference after nearly two hours of consultation among V. Vaithilingam, MP; PCC president A. V. Subramanian; Deputy Speaker M.N.R. Balan, DMK legislature party leader R. Siva, Ministers and legislators on the strategy to be adopted in the Assembly, Mr. Narayanasamy said several suggestions had come up during the meeting, and they would be factored in before taking a final decision.

“These [ideas] were discussed at length and it was decided that we will hold another meeting before the floor vote scheduled at 10 a.m. tomorrow and announce our final decision in the Assembly,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

L-G ordered trust vote

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan had earlier in the week directed the Assembly Secretariat to convene for a trust vote on Monday after Opposition leaders called on her seeking a floor test to prove majority of the ruling Congress as per rules.

According to the directions, the voting would be done by show of hands.

The entire proceedings should be completed by 5 p.m.

The proceedings would be videographed and it should not be adjourned, delayed or suspended.