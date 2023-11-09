ADVERTISEMENT

Congress demands judicial probe into fire at pharma firm

November 09, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the recent fire at Sloara Active Pharma Sciences Limited, Kalapet.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Chief Minister said the magisterial probe ordered by the government into the fire at the factory on November 4 would not be able to reveal the entire facts. The government should order a judicial probe to find out the reason for the fire, he said.

He also denied the charge against the previous Congress government headed by him for granting permission for expansion of the factory. “My government did not give any permission for the expansion. I challenge those making the charge to provide proof,” he added.

The Congress leader also questioned the silence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on the issue.

