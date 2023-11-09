HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress demands judicial probe into fire at pharma firm

November 09, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the recent fire at Sloara Active Pharma Sciences Limited, Kalapet.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Chief Minister said the magisterial probe ordered by the government into the fire at the factory on November 4 would not be able to reveal the entire facts. The government should order a judicial probe to find out the reason for the fire, he said.

He also denied the charge against the previous Congress government headed by him for granting permission for expansion of the factory. “My government did not give any permission for the expansion. I challenge those making the charge to provide proof,” he added.

The Congress leader also questioned the silence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on the issue.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.