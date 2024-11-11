 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress demands CBI probe into temple land forgery case in Karaikal

Published - November 11, 2024 08:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Sri Parvatheeswarar Swamy Devasthanam land forgery case in Karaikal region.

Addressing a press conference at the PCC office on Monday, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and PCC chief V. Vaithilingam said there was no end to temple land grabbing cases after the All India N R Congress — Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power in the Union Territory. After the Kamatchiamman Temple land grabbing case surfaced in Puducherry region, another incident of usurping of temple land has emerged in Karaikal region of the Union Territory, he said.

“The government officials involved in the forging of Sri Parvatheeswarar Temple land documents have been arrested. Some politically connected people have also been arrested. There are reports that a Minister tried to save the arrested persons. Since influential people are involved, the government should hand over the case to the CBI,” Mr. Vaithilingam said.

Irregularities in MBBS admissions

Alleging large scale irregularities in medical admissions under NRI quota, the PCC chief said MBBS admissions in the Union Territory had always been marred in controversies. After the admission process began this academic year, the government itself had to cancel several admissions because of irregularities in submission of fake NRI certificates, he said.

“The government should order a detailed probe to find out the truth behind submission of fake NRI certificate for MBBS admission. The government should also initiate measures to streamline the medical admission process in the Union Territory,” Mr. Vaithilingam said.

Group clash

As the press conference addressed by Mr. Vaithilingam concluded, two groups belonging to fishermen wing of the Congress party entered into a minor scuffle outside the PCC office on Vaysial Street. The groups clashed over a dispute in admitting new members into the Congress party fold. Tension prevailed at the party office for a few minutes. They dispersed after senior leaders pacified them.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.