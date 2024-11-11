Congress demands CBI probe into temple land forgery case in Karaikal

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Sri Parvatheeswarar Swamy Devasthanam land forgery case in Karaikal region.

Addressing a press conference at the PCC office on Monday, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and PCC chief V. Vaithilingam said there was no end to temple land grabbing cases after the All India N R Congress — Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power in the Union Territory. After the Kamatchiamman Temple land grabbing case surfaced in Puducherry region, another incident of usurping of temple land has emerged in Karaikal region of the Union Territory, he said.

“The government officials involved in the forging of Sri Parvatheeswarar Temple land documents have been arrested. Some politically connected people have also been arrested. There are reports that a Minister tried to save the arrested persons. Since influential people are involved, the government should hand over the case to the CBI,” Mr. Vaithilingam said.

Irregularities in MBBS admissions

Alleging large scale irregularities in medical admissions under NRI quota, the PCC chief said MBBS admissions in the Union Territory had always been marred in controversies. After the admission process began this academic year, the government itself had to cancel several admissions because of irregularities in submission of fake NRI certificates, he said.

“The government should order a detailed probe to find out the truth behind submission of fake NRI certificate for MBBS admission. The government should also initiate measures to streamline the medical admission process in the Union Territory,” Mr. Vaithilingam said.

Group clash

As the press conference addressed by Mr. Vaithilingam concluded, two groups belonging to fishermen wing of the Congress party entered into a minor scuffle outside the PCC office on Vaysial Street. The groups clashed over a dispute in admitting new members into the Congress party fold. Tension prevailed at the party office for a few minutes. They dispersed after senior leaders pacified them.