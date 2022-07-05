Congress delegation visits Karaikal to assess health situation
They visited the villages and hospital and interacted with the people
A Congress delegation on Tuesday visited Karikal to assess the situation following the outbreak of Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases in certain villages in the enclave of the Union Territory.
The delegation led by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy visited the villages and interacted with the people. The delegation also visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the people undergoing treatment for cholera. Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam and PCC chief A. V Subramanian were also present.
