ADVERTISEMENT

Congress delegation calls on Pondicherry University V-C

July 17, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The delegation submitted a memorandum on behalf of National Students Union of India demanding 25% reservation to students of Puducherry. PCC chief and MP V. Vaithilingam urged the Vice-Chancellor to pass a resolution in the academic council

The Hindu Bureau

A Congress delegation submitted a memorandum to Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh regarding reservation for local students on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A delegation of Congress leaders led by president of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam on Monday met Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh regarding implementation of 25% reservation for local students in admission to all courses in the University.

The delegation submitted a memorandum on behalf of National Students Union of India demanding 25% reservation to students of Puducherry. Mr. Vaithilingam urged the Vice chancellor to pass a resolution in the academic council.

The PCC president said he would take up the issue at the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Education after the council takes up a resolution on the reservation issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vaithilingam said he had taken up the issue in the Lok Sabha. CLP leader M. Vaithinathan, former Minister M.O.H F Shahjahan and NSUI Puducherry unit president S. Harsha Vardhan were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US