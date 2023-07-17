Congress delegation calls on Pondicherry University V-C

July 17, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A delegation of Congress leaders led by president of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam on Monday met Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh regarding implementation of 25% reservation for local students in admission to all courses in the University.

The delegation submitted a memorandum on behalf of National Students Union of India demanding 25% reservation to students of Puducherry. Mr. Vaithilingam urged the Vice chancellor to pass a resolution in the academic council.

The PCC president said he would take up the issue at the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Education after the council takes up a resolution on the reservation issue.

Mr. Vaithilingam said he had taken up the issue in the Lok Sabha. CLP leader M. Vaithinathan, former Minister M.O.H F Shahjahan and NSUI Puducherry unit president S. Harsha Vardhan were present on the occasion.