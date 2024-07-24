Budget 2024: Congress, CPI slam Centre for ignoring Puducherry

The Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI) have slammed the Centre for ignoring the development needs of Puducherry in the Union Budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

In separate statements, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and CPI secretary A. M Saleem said the Union Budget was only meant to keep the allies of BJP happy.

Also Read: Budget 2024 highlights: New employment-linked incentives for employees; ₹1.48 lakh crore allocation for education, employment, skill

Despite BJP having a coalition government in Puducherry, the Centre did not consider the demands of the Union Territory. Successive governments have been demanding statehood, waiver of legacy loan and inclusion of Puducherry under the ambit of the recommendations of the Finance Commission. However, the requirements of the UT have been completely ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against federalism

Mr. Saleem said more funds were allocated in the budget for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh to keep BJP’s allies happy. “The funds are allocated to the two States at the cost of non-BJP ruled States. This is another blow to the federal polity of the country,” the CPI leader said.

“Otherwise, the budget has only hollow promises on the job front and upliftment of farmers. The budget has nothing to offer for the middle class and poor,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.