Budget 2024: Congress, CPI slam Centre for ignoring Puducherry

Congress and CPI leaders raise their voices against the non-inclusion of Puducherry in the Union Budget 2024-25

Updated - July 24, 2024 01:39 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 01:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition MPs led by Congress protest inside Parliament premises alleging discrimination in Union Budget 2024 during the Monsoon session

Opposition MPs led by Congress protest inside Parliament premises alleging discrimination in Union Budget 2024 during the Monsoon session | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI) have slammed the Centre for ignoring the development needs of Puducherry in the Union Budget.

In separate statements, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and CPI secretary A. M Saleem said the Union Budget was only meant to keep the allies of BJP happy.

Despite BJP having a coalition government in Puducherry, the Centre did not consider the demands of the Union Territory. Successive governments have been demanding statehood, waiver of legacy loan and inclusion of Puducherry under the ambit of the recommendations of the Finance Commission. However, the requirements of the UT have been completely ignored.

Against federalism

Mr. Saleem said more funds were allocated in the budget for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh to keep BJP’s allies happy. “The funds are allocated to the two States at the cost of non-BJP ruled States. This is another blow to the federal polity of the country,” the CPI leader said.

“Otherwise, the budget has only hollow promises on the job front and upliftment of farmers. The budget has nothing to offer for the middle class and poor,” he said.

Comments

