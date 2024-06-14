Congress, CPI condemn government on gas leak incident

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded an explanation from Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on the death of three persons due to inhalation of toxic gas emanating from the bathrooms of their residences at Pudhu Nagar in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Member of Parliament and PCC president V. Vaithilingam said the Chief Minister should make a statement to clear ambiguity surrounding the incident.

Residents of Pudhu Nagar and adjoining areas have raised apprehensions about the functioning of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Kanagan Lake. They have also complained about discharge of hospital waste into the lake by the authorities of Government Medical College. The lake is close to Pudhu Nagar where the three deaths were reported, he said.

“The Chief Minister has so far maintained silence on the issue. Mr. Rangasamy handles the health portfolio and there have been several complaints about the management of hospital waste by the medical college authorities. He should give a statement on the cause of death and steps that the government planned to take on sewage treatment,” the PCC president said.

Recalling the incident of the rape and murder of a girl child a few months ago , the PCC president said the Chief Minister did not even bother to visit the girl’s house or comment on the gruesome incident. “At least after the electoral defeat in the Lok Sabha poll, he should change his style of functioning. The Chief Minister should address the issues faced by the public.”

CPI condemns government

In a statement on the incident at Pudhu Nagar, secretary of CPI A. M. Saleem said the government was trying to conceal the facts related to the death of three persons. The government was trying to divert the issue by blaming improper construction of toilets as the reason for the deaths, he said.

There had been several complaints about the functioning of the STP and discharge of hospital waste into the lake by the medical college. The CPI had launched a signature campaign two years ago to highlight the issues faced by the people due to the functioning of the STP and discharge of medical waste. The party had also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister in December 2022 regarding the issue, he said.

“Officials are now giving irresponsible statements on the issue. They are trying to divert the issue. The government should constitute a high-level committee to rectify deficiencies in the functioning of underground drainage system in Puducherry,” Mr. Saleem said.