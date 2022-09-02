Congress continues its attack on NDA on distillery issue

Permission for distilleries given in violation of rules, says former CM 

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 02, 2022 19:47 IST

The Congress party on Friday continued its attack on All India N R Congress led-National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory for its decision to give permission for starting distilleries in “violation of several rules”. 

Addressing a press conference, senior leader and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said permission was given to start distilleries violating rules, including industrial and environmental rules. Member of Parliament and Congress leader V. Vaithilingam had on Thursday sought a CBI probe on the issue. 

Concurring with the views of party MP, Mr. Narayanasamy said the applications for the distillery units were directly submitted to the Excise Department. The application should have been submitted to the Industries Department, he pointed out. 

“There is no clarity on the number of applications received and on what basis they were accepted. Also, it is not known as to which of the rules were followed by the government for providing permission to the firms, “ he said. 

Permission was accorded to start the distilleries when there was a ban on setting up industries that consume large quantity of groundwater. The government has to state whether approval was given with the assent of the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, he asked.

Alleging lack of transparency in the functioning of the NDA government in the Union Territory, he said around 100 acres of land was given in Polagam, Karaikal region, on a throw away price to a person from Kerala. The land was given to the person for around ₹1.5 crore. There were several other allegations on the functioning of the government, he charged.

“The Lt. governor should order a CBI probe like in Delhi where the liquor policy is under investigation by the agency. Even BJP legislators have raised the issue of giving permission to start distilleries in Puducherry Assembly. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy should show courage to face the probe,“ he said. 

