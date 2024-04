April 04, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Congress candidate for Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency V. Vaithilingam on Wednesday campaigned in the enclave of Yanam.

Accompanied by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and CLP leader M. Vaithianathan, he conducted a whirlwind tour of the Yanam Assembly segment.

He is set to visit Mahe as part of the campaign on Thursday. After touring the constituency, Mr. Vaithilingam will return to Puducherry on Friday.

