Congress cadre stage protest against fuel price hike

PUDUCHERRY

08 July 2021 01:16 IST

‘Frequent hike has caused undue hardship to the public’

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday staged a protest against hike in price of petrol and diesel.

Led by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, the cadre staged a protest near the Ashram petrol station and also conducted a signature campaign against the price hike. Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam and PCC chief A V Subramaniam also participated.

A statement from the former CMs office said the frequent hike of petroleum products had caused undue hardship to the public.

Advertising

Advertising