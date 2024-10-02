Congress blames Rangasamy for not holding local body polls in Puducherry

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader V. Narayansamy has blamed Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for not holding local body elections in the Union Territory.

Briefing media on the progress of Indira Fellowship programme launched nation-wide by the All India Congress Committee, Mr Narayanasamy said around 30 lakh women across the country have entered the political arena due to local body elections. The Congress party and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was instrumental in strengthening local bodies in the country, he said.

“Unfortunately, local body elections were not held in Puducherry. Mr Rangasamy has to be blamed for the situation because he did not take any step to hold the elections in UT,” he said.

PCC president and MP V. Vaithilingam said the Congress would reserve 10 seats for women in Puducherry Assembly polls when elections are held based on the provisions of Women’s reservation Bill passed by the Parliament last year.

Mr Narayanasamy said the Indira Fellowship programme was aimed at bringing more women into mainstream politics. So far, around 1,000 women have received training in Puducherry, he said.