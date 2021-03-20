Congress, BJP have no right to talk on Statehood: Dhinakaran

PUDUCHERRY

20 March 2021 00:45 IST

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has accused the Congress and BJP of ignoring the demand for Statehood for Puducherry while being in power at the Centre.

Introducing the party candidates for Puducherry Assembly polls near the AFT ground on Friday, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said the BJP has been in power for the last six years in the Centre. The party had done nothing to accord Statehood for the Union Territory. The AINRC and the AIADMK have aligned with the BJP for the Assembly polls in the Union Territory, he said adding that the three parties have no moral right to talk about Statehood.

The Congress was shedding crocodile tears for Statehood after the party failed to grant Statehood for the Union Territory while being in power at the Centre for several years, he charged. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy held important portfolios, including Minister for Prime Minister’s Office. But he did not do anything to get Statehood, he said.

