Congress, BJP have no right to talk on Statehood: Dhinakaran

PUDUCHERRY

19 March 2021 19:15 IST

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has accused the Congress and BJP of ignoring the demand for Statehood for Puducherry while being in power at Centre.

Introducing party candidates for Puducherry Assembly polls near the AFT ground on Friday, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the BJP is in power for the last six years in Centre. The party had done nothing to accord Statehood for UT. The AINRC and AIADMK have aligned with BJP for the Assembly polls in UT, he said adding the three parties have no moral right to talk about Statehood.

The Congress was shedding crocodile tears for Statehood after the party failed to grant Statehood for UT while being in power at Centre for several years, he harged. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy held important portfolios, including Minister for Prime Minister’s Office. But he did not do anything to get Statehood, he said.

Advertising

Advertising