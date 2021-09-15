Puducherry

Congress begins stocktaking of electoral loss in Puducherry

The All India Congress Committee has begun a stocktaking exercise into the party’s poor performance in the Assembly polls and to prepare a roadmap for Congress rejuvenation in the Union Territory.

AICC -in charge for UT, Dinesh Gundu Rao, who is on a two-day visit to Puducherry, on Wednesday met party office bearers, including vice-presidents and secretaries at the PCC office. He is also interacting with candidates who contested the Assembly polls and functionaries over Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a PCC functionary, Mr Rao met the secretaries and vice presidents on Wednesday. On, Thursday, the AICC in-charge would meet heads of frontal organisations. He would also meet party workers individually, he said.

The Congress had suffered its worst-ever defeat in the Assembly polls winning only two of the 14 seats it contested. Ahead of the polls, the Congress saw a series of defections, including ministers and legislators joining All India N R Congress and Bharatiya Janata party, leading to the fall of its government.


