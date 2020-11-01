Puducherry

Congress begins election preparations for 2021

The Congress, on Saturday, commenced its poll preparations with AICC in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao holding a series of meetings with top leaders.

Mr. Rao, along with AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt, held discussions with Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, ministers and legislators. PCC chief A.V. Subramanian was also present during the deliberations. The AICC leaders also participated in a function to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“We have started our poll preparations. We will be meeting all the top leaders to elicit their views to draw a strategy for the next Assembly elections. The meetings will continue on Sunday,” Mr. Dutt told The Hindu.

