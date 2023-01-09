ADVERTISEMENT

Congress appoints Puducherry MP Vaithilingam as election observer for Karnataka polls

January 09, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Lok Sabha MP will be overseeing preparations of party candidates in the Bengaluru North constituency for the Assembly polls, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Member of Lok Sabha representing Puducherry, V. Vaithilingam as one of the election observers for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls.

Mr Vaithilingam will be overseeing election preparations of party candidates in the Bengaluru North constituency for the 2023 Assembly polls, AICC secretary, K. C Venugopal said, in a press release. He will be looking after party work in all the Assembly segments that fall under the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress has appointed 28 senior leaders as observers to oversee party’s preparations for the Assembly elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US