Congress appoints Puducherry MP Vaithilingam as election observer for Karnataka polls

The Lok Sabha MP will be overseeing preparations of party candidates in the Bengaluru North constituency for the Assembly polls, a press release said

January 09, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Member of Lok Sabha representing Puducherry, V. Vaithilingam as one of the election observers for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls.

Mr Vaithilingam will be overseeing election preparations of party candidates in the Bengaluru North constituency for the 2023 Assembly polls, AICC secretary, K. C Venugopal said, in a press release. He will be looking after party work in all the Assembly segments that fall under the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress has appointed 28 senior leaders as observers to oversee party’s preparations for the Assembly elections.

