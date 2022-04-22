Congress and DMK have no moral authority to comment on finances of U.T.: AIADMK

Congress party failed completely in providing good governance, says AIADMK MLA

The Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have no moral authority to talk about the financial situation of Union Territory after failing to address the fiscal issues of the Union Territory while being in power at the Centre and Puducherry, AIADMK secretary, east, A Anbalagan said on Friday.

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said the Congress party ruled the Union Territory for five years with DMK as its major ally. The party failed completely in providing good governance. The Congress spoiled the development of the region while in government. Similarly, the Congress and the DMK shared power at the Centre for several years but they ignored the demands to improve the financial position of the Union Territory, he said.

The National Democratic Alliance headed by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had implemented several welfare and development programmes in the last ten months. The government had disbursed pending salaries, increased old age pension and filled vacancies. The Opposition parties are unfair on their criticism of the NDA government, he said.

The Congress and the DMK were trying to mislead the people on the statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Hindi as ‘link language.’ In the wake of the protest planned by political parties against Mr. Shah’s visit on Sunday, the police should take all steps to maintain law and order, Mr. Anbalagan said.