Congress, allies to stage protest against farm bills on Sept 28

A meeting convened by Congress party has passed a resolution condemning the Union Government for passing the three farm legislations in an “undemocratic” manner.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday night decided to hold demonstrations against passing of the bills at Villianur, Thirukkanoor, Madagadipet , Oulgaret, Puducherry, Bahoor and Thavalakuppam on September on September 28.

Similar protest would be held at Karaikal region. The legislations were introduced with the aim to help corporates, a resolution adopted at the meeting alleged. The life of farmers would be in ruin if the government goes ahead with the plan, the resolution said.

Leaders belonging to DMK, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and other parties also attended the meeting.