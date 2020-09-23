Puducherry

Congress, allies to stage protest against farm bills on Sept 28

A meeting convened by Congress party has passed a resolution condemning the Union Government for passing the three farm legislations in an “undemocratic” manner.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday night decided to hold demonstrations against passing of the bills at Villianur, Thirukkanoor, Madagadipet , Oulgaret, Puducherry, Bahoor and Thavalakuppam on September on September 28.

Similar protest would be held at Karaikal region. The legislations were introduced with the aim to help corporates, a resolution adopted at the meeting alleged. The life of farmers would be in ruin if the government goes ahead with the plan, the resolution said.

Leaders belonging to DMK, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and other parties also attended the meeting.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2020 10:20:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/congress-allies-to-stage-protest-against-farm-bills-on-sept-28/article32674546.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story