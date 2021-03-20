Congress, AINRC to come face to face in 8 Assembly seats

Candidates of rival parties will clash in 3 reserved seats too

The remaining candidates list published by the All India N.R. Congress on Friday pointed to a direct fight between the party and its rival Congress in eight Assembly segments.

AINRC candidates are pitted against those of the Congress in constituencies such as Kadirgamam, Indira Nagar, Ariyankuppam, Manaveli, Embalam (SC), Nettapakkam (SC), Nedungadu (SC) and Mahe.

Two turncoats

In Kadirgaman and Indira Nagar, the traditional strongholds of AINRC chief N. Rangasamy, the party fielded two turncoats from the Congress against the candidates of the national party.

While AINRC has fielded N. Ramesh against Congress nominee P. Selvanadane in Kadirgamam, the principal Opposition party has pitted A.K.D. Arumugham against Congress candidate M. Kannan in Indira Nagar.

Mr. Ramesh and Mr. Arumugham, who were considered close to former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, deserted the Congress just a few days after the announcement of the election.

In the three reserved constituencies of Embalam, Nettapakkam and Nedungadu too, the candidates of the rival parties will come face to face.

An interesting fight will be on the cards in Embalam, where AINRC’s U. Lakshmikandan, son of fiery trade union leader and former legislator P. Uthiravelu, will take on former Minister M. Kandasamy.

In another reserved constituency of Nettapakkam, former AINRC Minister P. Rajavelu, brother of Mr. Uthiravelu, will face sitting legislator V. Vizeaveny.

The AINRC has again fielded sitting legislator S. Chandrapriyanga from Nedungadu. She will be pitted against the Congress’s A. Marimuthu.

In Mahe, the party has fielded former chairman of the Wakf Board V. P Abdul Rahman against Congress first-timer Ramesh Preambath. The other candidates announced on Friday are B. Gobika (Thirubuvanai), S.V. Sugumaran (Villianur) and G. Pannirselvam (Ozhukarai).