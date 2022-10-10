Congress accuses CM Rangasamy of surrendering rights to Centre

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. File Photo | Photo Credit: S. S. Kumar

Coming down heavily on All India N. R Congress led National Democratic Alliance government for doing nothing to prevent the Centre’s bid to hand over the Electricity Department to private players, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday said the privatisation of Union Territory’s power distribution network was the latest instance to show that Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has surrendered rights of the Union Territory to the Centre.

“I have been saying that the BJP will slowly usurp the powers [of the UT]. We opposed the privatisation initiative when we were in government. Now, the NDA government remained silent while the Centre moved ahead with the process to handover 100 % of Electricity Department’s share. The huge assets of the department are being sold for a meagre amount,“ Mr Narayanasamy said at a press conference.

The Congress would continue to oppose the decision even if employees of the department dilute their stand as entry of a private player would adversely impact the consumers, he said.

Stating that Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s decision to hold Open House at Raj Nivas to redress public grievances as another instance of side-stepping an elected government, Mr Narayanasamy said the Chief Minister should have opposed the Lt Governor’s decision.

The decision of former L-G Kiran Bedi to hold Open House was opposed by the then Congress government. Even the Court had observed that the Lt Governor has no right to interfere in the day today affairs of the government. The Court has also made it clear that the L-G has to function on the aid and advice of cabinet, he said.

“Mr Rangasamy should oppose Dr Tamilisai’s attempt to interfere in the routine functions of his government. But I doubt whether he will oppose as Mr Rangasamy is interested in protecting his chair. He should come out of the alliance if he believes BJP has started asserting their role in government,” the former CM said.

Reiterating his charge of corruption against the Chief Minister’s office in allotment of distillery license, he said permits were given to start six distilleries in UT. “Two licences were given to the family of a BJP person who contested in the last Assembly elections from Thirunallar in Karaikal. The silence of Chief Minister on the allegations reveals more. And the government is also not furnishing details on the permits given, “ Mr Narayanasamy alleged.