Cong. seeks President’s response on student’s exclusion from convocation

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Sanjay Dutt on Thursday sought a response from Rashtrapati Bhavan on what he termed as the decision of Pondicherry University not to allow a gold medal winner to receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the convocation a few days ago.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Dutt said an outstanding student had been denied the right to obtain the award due to her academic work.

“Rabeeha Abdurehim is an outstanding student and the Congress congratulates her. It is an unfortunate beginning. Somehow, the incident reiterated Prime Minister’s recent speech that his government could identify the protesters by their dress. The issue has been highlighted in the media and certainly Rashtrapati Bhavan will be aware of the matter. So, the President should make a statement on his stand on the issue or at least invite her to his office to get a first hand account of the incident,” the AICC secretary said.

While welcoming the Chief Minister’s decision to seek a report from the university and the Director-General of Police, he said the government should probe under whose behest the student was not allowed to receive the medal from the President.

“The National Students Union of India, the students wing of the Congress, will certainly hold a function to felicitate the girl for her achievement,” he said.

The Congress fully endorsed the Puducherry government decision to submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi’s recall. “Ms. Bedi has not contributed to the growth of the region. She is interested in subverting the ruling government. The Raj Nivas is functioning as BJP headquarters and Ms. Bedi is an agent of the party,” Mr Dutt said.

Mr. Dutt participated in a Congress rally led by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam against the Citizenship Amendment Act.