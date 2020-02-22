Cong. manifesto panel reviews implementation of poll promises

PUDUCHERRY

22 February 2020 23:48 IST

Panel headed by Veerappa Moily meets Chief Minister, Ministers individually

The Congress manifesto implementation committee, headed by former Union Minister Veerappa Moily, held a meeting with Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Ministers on Saturday to review the implementation of electoral promises made to the voters in Puducherry.

The committee members held one-on-one meetings with the Ministers to get a first-hand account of the situation.

According to a senior party functionary, Congress president Sonia Gandhi in January had appointed manifesto implementation committees for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry where the party was in power.

Advertising

Advertising

The committee headed Mr. Moily for the U.T. included Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, who is chief of PCC and AICC general secretary in-charge for U.T. Mukul Wasnik. The Congress president appointed an eight-member committee headed by Mr. Wasnik to have a better coordination between party and the government.

Apart from Chief Minister and PCC chief, the committee includes MP V. Vaithilingam, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy, former PCC chief A.V. Subramanian, former Home Minister E. Valsaraj and AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt. The committee also held its first meeting.

Bicycle rally

Before the meetings, leaders took part in a bicycle rally organised by the National Students Union of India against LPG price increase and the Centre’s decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Protesters carrying garlanded LPG cylinders and placards with slogans against CAA took out a procession from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Head Post Office on Rangapillai Street.