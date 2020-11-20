PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 20 November 2020 00:12 IST
Cong. leaders remember Indira Gandhi
CM Narayanasamy leads in paying floral tributes to the late Prime Minister
Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy led the birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi here on Thursday.
The Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs and party workers paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at the Indira Gandhi Square.
Mr. Narayanasamy later administered the “National Integration Day” pledge to the party leaders.
V. Vaithilingam, MP, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, Agriculture Minister R. Kamalakannan, Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan and Government Whip R.K.R. Anantharaman were present.
