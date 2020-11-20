Puducherry

Cong. leaders remember Indira Gandhi

Promise of unity: Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy administering the National Integration Day oath to Cabinet colleagues and Congressmen in Puducherry on Thursday.  

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy led the birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs and party workers paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at the Indira Gandhi Square.

Mr. Narayanasamy later administered the “National Integration Day” pledge to the party leaders.

V. Vaithilingam, MP, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, Agriculture Minister R. Kamalakannan, Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan and Government Whip R.K.R. Anantharaman were present.

