‘Cong. govt. set the U.T. back by two decades’

PUDUCHERRY

01 April 2021 02:33 IST

The previous Congress term which had virtually nothing to show as an achievement had set back the Union Territory by at least two decades, former Chief Minister and AINRC president N. Rangasamy said on Wednesday.

Campaigning for K. Lakshminarayanan, the AINRC candidate in the prestigious Raj Bhavan constituency, Mr. Rangasamy said “the last five years had gone by with the Congress government fighting with the Lt. Governor and the Centre and not delivering anything for the people”.

Attacking the previous government for “lacking the will” to improve the lives of the people, Mr. Rangasamy said nothing else could explain why even the assistance for indigent sections of society was not increased one bit, jobs not created or industrial development remained stagnant in the last five years. In sum, the Congress fa iled to implement any of its manifesto promises, he said.

He said even legislators, including those within the ruling front, were frustrated as they were unable to do anything for the people. This was a reason why many of them deserted the Congress, he said.

He urged electors to vote the AINRC back to power to return the Union Territory to the path of growth and development.