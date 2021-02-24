Cong. fell on its own: BJP

BJP State president Saminathan, MLA, on Tuesday said the fall of the government was due to disenchantment among Congress legislators over its many failures and had nothing to do with the BJP.
The Congress administration, which had been in power for about five years, had paralysed businesses, closed major factories and made it impossible to supply essential commodities.
Government employees could not be paid either. They could not fulfill even 1% of the election promises. As a result, the regime disintegrated as their own MLAs fought against the government and resigned, Mr. Saminathan said.
However, Mr. Narayanasamy was conveniently blaming the BJP. The BJP was not even in a small way responsible for the fall of the government, he said.
The Opposition, comprising the BJP, the AIADMK and the NRC would not claim the right to form a government.
“We will meet the people honestly in the coming Legislative Assembly election, take up the plight of the Congress coalition government and win the election and form the government,” Mr. Saminathan said.
Stating that BJP nominated legislators did not vote in the Legislative Assembly and the government lost the confidence motion because of the exit of Congress MLAs, he condemned the allegations levelled against the BJP by the outgoing Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.
BJP MLAs T. Vikraman and S. Selvaganapathy were also present.
