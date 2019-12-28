Puducherry

‘Cong., DMK giving communal colour to CAA’

A show of strength: The BJP, the PMK and the DMDK cadre taking out a pro-CAA rally in Puducherry on Friday.

A show of strength: The BJP, the PMK and the DMDK cadre taking out a pro-CAA rally in Puducherry on Friday.   | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

Saminathan accuses Opposition of engaging in smear campaign

BJP Puducherry unit president and MLA (nominated) V. Saminathan on Friday accused the Congress and the DMK of giving a communal colour to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Talking to reporters after taking out a pro-CAA rally, he said the legislation was brought to give citizenship rights to minorities persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The Home Minister had made it clear that the law had nothing to do with minorities residing in the country for centuries, he said.

The Congress and its alliance parties had engaged in a smear campaign against the Centre with the aim to garner minority votes, he said.

The Congress was trying to whip up communal passions to polarise the minority votes in its favour, he added.

Earlier, cadre belonging to the BJP, the DMDK, the PMK and the BJP-affiliated organisations took out a rally from the New Bus Stand to the Head Post Office in support of CAA.

