Cong. accuses Yanam police of bias

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has accused the police in Yanam of working in favour of the All India N.R. Congress.

In a virtual press conference on Friday, the senior Congress leader said independent candidate Ashok, contesting against AINRC chief N. Rangasamy in Yanam, had complained against former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao of using money power to win votes for Mr. Rangasamy.

Supporters of Mr. Ashok, who tried to expose the use of money power, were beaten up on Thursday. Around five of his family members sustained injuries but the police failed to take action against those who attacked them, he alleged.

Mr. Vaithilingam accused the police of acting at the behest of Mr. Rao.

Mr. Ranagasamy is contesting in two seats, the other being Thattanchavady.

The Congress party has extended its support to Mr. Ashok.