Confusion prevails over fishing ban during lockdown in Puducherry

Is there a ban on fishing during the lockdown period? This question has cropped up among fishermen communities in Puducherry because of the confusion caused by two different announcements -- one by the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and another by the Department of Fisheries in Puducherry.

While the Chief Minister had announced that while extending the lockdown on Monday evening that fishermen could carry on with their vocations and they would not be governed by the lockdown, the Department of Fisheries has come out with a clear circular that the annual ban will come into force from April 14 and no fishermen should venture into the sea for the next 61 days.

These two announcements on fishing have now led to confusion among the fishermen communities in Puducherry.

According to M. Ilango, former MLA and chairperson of National Fishers Forum ( NFF), the Union Home Ministry has exempted fishing activities including harvesting, sale and marketing activities from the purview of the lockdown. While NFF has welcomed this announcement, the Department has come out with another announcement on the annual fishing ban.

The government should make it clear whether fishing is permitted during the lockdown. It is also the duty of the concerned State Governments and Department of Fisheries to facilitate Personal Protection Equipments (PPE) and ensure strict enforcement of norms pertaining to social hygiene and distancing practices.

“Even though the government has permitted fishing, very few fishermen are ready to venture out in the sea as selling fish would become a big problem. The sale of fish has to be regulated as a massive crowd will gather on the shores while fishermen return with the day’s catch. This will result in a major problem and the police will further curtail our activities,” he said.

Puducherry has over 80,000 fishermen families and lakhs are dependent on them. In the wake of the lockdown, fishermen have abstained from venturing out into the sea, losing their livelihood.

“We want the government to provide compensation of ₹6,000 to each family during the lockdown as had been announced for farmers and other sections, as the fishermen are dependent only on their daily catch. However, this should not be clubbed with the relief amount the government would give during the annual fishing ban’” Mr. Ilango added.