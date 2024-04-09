Confident about convincing the Central govt. to provide Statehood to Puducherry, says Chief Minister N. Rangasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister and founder-leader of the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) N. Rangasamy is spearheading the campaign of BJP candidate A. Namassivayam for the lone Lok Sabha seat from the Union Territory. Mr. Rangasamy, who shares familial ties with the BJP candidate, tells The Hindu that it was the BJP government in the Centre that first seriously considered giving Statehood to Puducherry, and hence, he was confident of getting the status.

Since the AINRC’s formation, this is the first Lok Sabha election in which your party has not fielded a candidate. Your party decided to give the seat to the BJP, your alliance partner. Was relinquishing the seat part of the pact reached with the BJP in the 2021 Assembly election?

The decision to allot the seat to the BJP was based on ground realities and past experiences.

We consider an MP to be a bridge between the Centre and the Union Territory to ensure hassle-free administration.

In the first term of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, we had an AINRC nominee as MP. He made efforts to include the territory in the National Disaster Relief Fund and got ₹10 crore as annual grant.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, V. Vaithilingam, the present Congress candidate was elected from Puducherry.

He was intent on raising questions on issues to get replies and used them for his blame game.

It became clear that an MP from the ruling party could bring more benefits to Puducherry because of his easy access and proximity to the Central Ministers.

We handed over the seat considering the interests of the Union Territory.

The Opposition has accused you of surrendering to the BJP. They say decisions are taken under the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs through Raj Nivas. What is your reaction to the criticism?

No, it is totally unfounded. I am the Chief Minister, and I decide on things beneficial to the people. If there is a dispute on issues, the Lieutenant Governor seeks clarification.

However, the officers (IAS) who hail from a totally different social milieu may not comprehend the Cabinet proposal in its right perspective. Clarifications are given on queries and then proposals get cleared.

If you want to use the term ‘surrender’, it is more applicable when Narayanasamy was the Chief Minister during previous the Congress regime.

When the NDA government at the Centre decided to implement Goods and Services Tax, several State governments hesitated but Mr. Narayanasamy convened a special session of the Assembly to pass a Bill before any other State government did. In 2000, it was the Congress Chief Minister who implemented the Centre’s proposal of uniform flow-rate tax despite taxation being a State subject. Again, Value Added Tax was introduced against the interests of Puducherry by the Congress government at the Centre. In 2007, the Centre also decided to open a separate public accounts for Puducherry despite opposition from us. They fixed a deadline and directed us to send a proposal. The decisions impacted the finances of the UT. Now, tell me who was the pioneer and trend-setter for usurping the UT’s rights. It is the Congress government that showed the way.

Your critics say Puducherry has not benefited from your alliance with the BJP...

Certainly, we have benefited. The previous Congress government could not implement even running schemes. We resumed the schemes such as free distribution of cycles and laptops, enhanced old age pension, and introduced new welfare programmes including depositing ₹50,000 in the name of newborn girl children in the bank, monthly honorarium of ₹1,000 for women belonging to Below Poverty Line category, and subsidy for cooking gas.

We could provide employment to over 2000 youth by relaxing the age limit by 2 years. Because of our understanding with the Centre, we got the sanction to provide 10% reservation for government school students in medical colleges. Also, the Centre sanctioned additional funds to the tune of ₹ 1,600 crore, which we could easily divert for infrastructure development. Fighting on every issue will do no good. It is what a successful administrator should not do.

I have been adopting the same approach with the Central government, whether governed by the Congress or the BJP, and have been successful in bringing many welfare schemes to the people.

One of the prime objectives of forming the AINRC was to get Statehood. The Centre has not considered your demand. Have you diluted your stand on the issue after aligning with the BJP?

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it was the BJP government in 1999-2004 that gave the Statehood issue a serious thought. The Parliamentary Standing Committee, headed by the late Sushma Swaraj, had recommended Statehood, and the Central government also informed Parliament through Mr. Madan Lal Kurana that the Centre intended to concede the proposal. The then Home Minister L.K. Advani has also confirmed it. But due to reasons unknown, it did not reach a logical end. Now that we have a BJP government, I am confident of convincing the Central government to give Statehood to Puducherry.

There is also a view that instead of seeking Statehood the government should seek an amendment to the Union Territory Act to give more powers to the Cabinet. What is your opinion?

It can only be an interim arrangement and only serves the purpose partially. We prefer Statehood to an amendment to the Act.

On the criticism on not reopening ration shops...

Ration shops and textile mills were closed during the Congress period. The shops lost their relevance with the implementation of the DBT scheme since we were only supplying rice through the shops. Free rice will be distributed through ration shops along with other items with subsidy soon.

You are spearheading the campaign of the BJP candidate. What is the feedback you receive from people?

My campaigns are an interaction with the people. I campaigned for BJP candidates in the 2021 Assembly poll, and our alliance got 44.2% of the votes.

After fulfilling most of the promises, I see more people supporting me. They are confident that I will fulfil their aspirations. We will win by a huge margin.