Conference focuses on academics, research in anaesthesiology

October 10, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The evolving developments in academics, patient care and evidence-based research in anaesthesiology were discussed at the recently concluded 14th annual conference of the The Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA) that was hosted at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI), a constituent of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth.

The event, which featured an array of 30 scientific sessions, served a platform for expert insights, knowledge exchange, and collaborative learning, was attended by over 500 delegates from across the country.

According to a press note, Nihar Ranjan Biswas, SBV Vice Chancellor, highlighted the contributions of anaesthesiologists in upholding the quality and technical virtuosity of the clinical services rendered within the premises of the modern operation theatre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hemanth Kumar, organizing chairman of the conference elaborated on the role of the ISA.

A noteworthy feature of the conference was the inclusion of three well curated interactive workshops held at three different venues including JIMPER. These workshops provided an effective platform for seamless integration of theoretical learning and hands-on skills.

Seethesh Ghose, MGMCRI Dean, Ravishankar, Director of the Centre for Digital Resources, Education and Medical Informatics, SBV, P F Kotur, Aarupadi Veedu Medical College, and Lenin Babu, Head of Department of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, JIPMER, participated in the conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT