Puducherry

Confederation of Indian Industry Puducherry gets new office-bearers

S. Sureender, director, The Flavors India (P) Ltd., has been elected as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Puducherry State Council, for the years 2022–23.

A Joseph Rozario, director, Metal Scope India Pvt. Ltd. was elected the vice-chairman at the CII unit’s annual meeting recently.


