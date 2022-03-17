Confederation of Indian Industry Puducherry gets new office-bearers
S. Sureender, director, The Flavors India (P) Ltd., has been elected as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Puducherry State Council, for the years 2022–23.
A Joseph Rozario, director, Metal Scope India Pvt. Ltd. was elected the vice-chairman at the CII unit’s annual meeting recently.
