Conditional nod for industries

The government has given conditional sanction for industries to resume production after April 20, when partial relaxations announced by the Centre take effect.

A formal notification in this regard is expected to be issued shortly.

Revenue Minister Shahjahan said about 80% of the industries would be allowed to reopen on the stipulation that they follow social distancing at the premises and employ only local labourers.

“For the moment, we will not be allowing migrant labour from other States. The borders remain sealed as a precautionary measure,” the Minister said.

During talks to chalk out a plan to lift the lockdown on industries in a phased manner, representatives agreed to the government’s stipulation to engage local labourers or migrant workers who are already sheltered here, the Minister said.

Given the available manpower and the limited access to raw materials, units are only expected to produce about 50% of their installed capacity or less.