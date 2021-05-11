Puducherry

Condition of CM is stable, says hospital

The condition of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai, is stable, the hospital said.

Mr. Rangasamy is maintaining normal oxygen saturation and continues to be stable, a bulletin from MGM Healthcare said.

He is being monitored by an expert team of clinicians, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tested negative for COVID-19, a press note from Raj Nivas said. Ms. Soundararajan, 59, had undergone an RT-PCR test at the laboratory in JIPMER as a precautionary measure.

