Conclave on Indian Knowledge Systems

The honouring of exponents of Indian knowledge systems, inking a pact for academic collaboration and discussions on the perspectives on sustainable health in modern and traditional medicine were the highlights of a conclave hosted by the Indian Knowledge Systems Science Education and Research Academy (IKSSERA) under the fold of the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV), Deemed-to-be-University.

Nihar Ranjan Biswas, SBV Vice Chancellor, presided over the second “Second Bharatiya Jnana Parampara Conclave” that focused on holistic health and wellness concepts embedded in traditional knowledge systems.

A press note said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aakikce Siddhar Yogam Meithathuva Research Trust, Puducherry was signed during conclave to integrate Indian Knowledge Systems into contemporary teaching, training, and research.

During the event, five indigenous knowledge experts in the city were honoured for their life-long dedicated services and valuable contributions to the field: Gopal Jayaraman, Regional Director, Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts (anthropology and preserving ancient art); Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, Director Institute of Salutogenesis and Complementary Medicine, SBV (yoga and music); Kishor Tripathy, Member Secretary, Aurobharathi, Sri Aurobindo Society (Indian art, culture, heritage studies; N. Egilane Lebel, Managing Trustee of Aakikce Siddhar Yogam Meithathuva Research Trust, (Siddha medicine and Tamil literature) and P. Rajeswaran, former Managing Director, Prosper Consultants, Republic of Botswana (Indian traditions culture).

A panel discussion bridging modern science and tradition on the theme “Sustainable Health – Revelations from IKS,” was moderated by Vellore A.R. Srinivasan, SBV Registrar.

Balanehru Subramanian, chairperson of IKSSERA, Carounanidy Usha, Director (Accreditations), SBV, Joseph Naresh, Deputy Registrar (Academics), SBV and S. Pathmavathi, Professor of Pharmacology of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute were among those who associated.